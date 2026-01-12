moneycab moneycab Logo. Typografischer Schriftzug in blau und gelb.

Webinar: Open banking in France

Von moneycab

After a deep dive into how stablecoins are redefining global finance, FIBE is now shifting the focus to one of Europe’s most exciting fintech frontiers: France. Join FIBE for an exclusive session on how France has quietly built one of the most advanced Open Banking ecosystems in the world – from unified APIs to seamless platform integration and the rise of true Super Apps.

FIBE will explore the most powerful French use cases, including SME finance platforms, consumer super apps, and the product strategies behind them. Learn what global fintechs, banks, and VCs can take away from France’s rapid evolution in Embedded Finance.

The panel of experts:

More information and registration…

