Arrow Ressources fuels growth with AGILITA and SAP S/4 HANA Cloud

Zurich – AGILITA, a leading Swiss-based SAP partner and consultancy specializing in Cloud ERP and Analytics, today announced its latest customer to go live with SAP S/4 HANA Cloud. The complete ERP platform with built-in intelligent technologies, is set to transform the office of the CFO at the metals, minerals and energy trading company, consolidating financials from across the world, facilitating in-depth insights, and expediting reporting.

Against a backdrop of extensive business growth, both organic and via acquisition, and the extension of its business model into new markets, the trading specialist needed to replace the existing on-premise accounting legacy systems with a single, global version of the truth. SAP S/4 HANA Cloud was selected based on its cloud-native, best-in-class analytics capabilities, and ability to integrate with complex front end applications which are intrinsic to the company’s operations. The ability to process customer and supplier invoices based on accurate, live data, and in the language, currency, and regulatory frameworks of its respective countries, as well as scale, breadth and depth, were all pivotal to the decision.

AGILITA was chosen as the partner for the deployment, based on its experience of similar SAP S/4 HANA Cloud projects, global expertise, and in-depth knowledge of the platform and respective markets. Its highly professional, structured approach, knowledge and delivery on promises were all cited as key levers for the project’s success.

Consolidated group reporting, greater analysis and insights

Now live, the company is benefitting from consolidated group reporting, greater analysis and insights from which to refine planning and ascertain the value from new acquisitions quickly and reduce time to complete accounting periods.

“We’re incredibly proud to announce details of our latest SAP S/4 HANA Cloud customer, and look forward to a continued partnership with them as they unlock additional value from the platform in the coming years,” comments Mario Baumgartner, Professional Service Practice Director, AGILITA.

“The capabilities of SAP S/4 HANA Cloud are truly world class, and we now have access to hugely detailed, contextualised insights from across our global operations from which to inform and refine strategy, comments Alex Peters, Arrow Ressources Group CFO. “The professionalism of the AGILITA team from the outset has been truly impressive. From fast responses to queries, to a dedicated focus on deliverables and the flexibility to work around new requirements occurring during the project due to the fast-paced nature of our business and to business growth along the way, have all converged to create a great, long term partnership.” (AGILITA/mc/hfu)

