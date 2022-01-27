Temenos joins the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index

Geneva – Temenos (SIX: TEMN), the banking software company, today announced that it is one of 418 companies globally to join the 2022 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI). Inclusion in the index reflects Temenos’ commitment to gender equality in the workplace, notably encouraging more young women to choose a career in the IT industry and the advancement and representation of women in senior management positions. Temenos is 1 of the 9 companies in Switzerland across all sectors and 1 of the 44 Technology companies globally in the 2022 GEI.

In 2020, women represented 48% of Temenos’ workforce in the under 30’s category, up from 35% in 2014. Over the same period, women’s proportion of senior management positions increased from 22% to 43%while women in STEM positions increased to 34%. 35% of its global workforce identify as women, 10% higher than the average in the IT industry in terms of male to female ratios.

The company’s global community investment programs include Temenos CSR India Adopt-iT, focused on encouraging gender equality and inclusive education for high school girls and extended to support young women in India to pursue STEM studies at University. Through its Kenya CSR program, Temenos also aims to enhance the financial literacy of local communities and improve access for women to financial services through community self-help groups of trainee entrepreneurs.

Kalliopi Chioti, Chief ESG Officer, Temenos, commented: “Temenos is a truly global and diverse team of 82 nationalities in 60+ offices across 40 countries. Our differences are our strengths. We are diverse and inclusive, while at the same time, we reflect our diverse client community of over 3,000 banks in 150 countries. To be recognized in this global benchmark index highlights our strong commitment to gender-related data transparency and reporting. It also shows to our stakeholders how we are contributing to a global, diverse, inclusive and sustainable world of banking that creates opportunities for everyone.”

Peter T. Grauer, Chairman of Bloomberg and Founding Chairman of the U.S. 30% Club, said: “We are proud to recognize Temenos and the other 417 companies included in the 2022 GEI for their commitment to transparency and setting a new standard in gender-related data reporting. Even though the threshold for inclusion in the GEI has risen, the member list continues to grow. This is a testament that more companies are working to improve upon their gender-related metrics, fostering more opportunity for diverse talent to succeed in their organizations.”

The Bloomberg GEI is a modified market capitalization-weighted index that aims to track the performance of public companies committed to transparency in gender-data reporting. It measures gender equality across five pillars: female leadership and talent pipeline, equal pay and gender pay parity, inclusive culture, anti-sexual harassment policies, and pro-women brand. Member companies represent a variety of sectors, including financials, technology and utilities, which collectively have the highest company representation in the index.

Temenos achieved a perfect 100% disclosure score, compared to 95.35% average for the technology sector, while the Temenos overall GEI score was 72.64%, 3% higher than the Technology sector average. (Temenos/mc/ps)

For more information on Bloomberg’s sustainable finance solutions, including the GEI, please visit: https://www.bloomberg.com/professional/sustainable-finance/.

For more information on the Temenos’ gender-related reporting, please visit the Sustainability report in its 2020 Annual Report.