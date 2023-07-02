New theScreener equity reports

Nyon – We are thrilled to announce the newest generation of our equity reports! More relevant information, yet easier to understand.

We want to highlight some of our new sections:

Our key points, a concise summary of the most impactful information about any stock, helping to quickly find the most relevant facts needed in the investment decisions process.

An enhanced Checklist, which now shows our rating for the stock’s industry, in addition to the stock-specific rating. If the stock is not doing well but the industry is, it might be interesting to take a good look at the competitors.

A holistic company description, including a wide array of information such as major products, provided services, markets in which the company operates, and much more. Seamlessly introducing the reader to exciting new investment ideas.

An innovative map compares the analyzed company and its pears with respect to their dividend yield and target price potential.

And these are only some of the improvements, convince yourself of the benefits of our reports!

The global coverage, the update of all reports twice per week, the availability in multiple languages, and many more great features will be maintained.

“With the latest stage of development, we could increase the benefits of our analysis significantly without compromising its clarity. We are convinced that our reports set a further milestone in the market regarding scope, quality, and cost-efficiency in equity research», concludes Andreas Lusser, CEO of theScreener. (theScreener/mc/ps)

For more information, see www.thescreener.com