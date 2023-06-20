ERI’s OLYMPIC Banking System wins best «Client Lifecycle Management» solution and best «Front Office» solution at the WealthbriefingAsia Awards 2023

Geneva – ERI is delighted to have been recognised as a winner in two categories, “Client Lifecycle Management” and “Front Office”, at the Gala Ceremony of the WealthbriefingAsia Awards 2023, held on June 1st in Singapore.

The annual WealthbriefingAsia Awards program recognises the most innovative and exceptional firms, teams and individuals in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region.

Commenting on the firm’s triumph, Patrick Mocogni, Director – ERI Singapore, said: “It is an honour to be recognised in the APAC region. These awards acknowledge the robustness and agility of our technology platform, OLYMPIC Banking System. By implementing our front office solutions, our clients benefit from a 360° view of their customer data, to manage the entire client lifecycle effectively starting with the on-boarding processes. The complete front-office suite also includes portfolio management, and digital banking offerings. Digitalised processes and seamless workflows enable our clients to future-proof their growth by reducing operating costs and mitigating risks while providing an optimised user and customer experience.”

Stephen Harris, ClearView Financial Media’s CEO, and publisher of WealthbriefingAsia, was the first to extend his congratulations to all winners: „Every category winner has been subjected to a rigorous and independent judging process and should be rightly proud of the success they have achieved this year. We have seen a marked increase in entrants and interest in all our global award programmes and WealthbriefingAsia is no exception. These awards are truly beneficial, as they give organisations and individuals the opportunity to clarify their strategic thinking, have it independently validated, be recognised internally and externally and to celebrate in style with their peers. (ERI/mc/ps)