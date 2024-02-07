Venture Leaders Graduation Ceremony: 2023 alumni’s successes reflect the strong Swiss startup ecosystem

On January 25, the Venture Leaders 2023 came together at the startup space in Schlieren, to celebrate Swiss innovation and their successful experiences abroad. The Swiss National Startup Team’s graduation ceremony celebrated yet another triumphant year of impactful global investor and business development roadshows.

Since 2006, Venturelab has selected the Swiss National Startup Team. The Venture Leaders – the members of the Swiss National Startup Team – have traveled to Boston, Silicon Valley, New York, Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Hong Kong, South Africa, Barcelona, London, and Munich to dive into the exciting entrepreneurial scene of such high-level entrepreneurial hubs, helping more than 500 entrepreneurs to build their vision and achieve success. They have a clear-cut goal, envision themselves as global players, and want to take the first step towards their global expansion. The investor and industry roadshows are specifically structured to help them achieve this goal.

The year 2023 was no exception with six Venture Leaders roadshows handpicking the ten most auspicious startups in each vertical: Mobile, Technology, Biotech, MedTech, Cleantech, and Fintech. These selected founders become part of the Swiss National Startup Team, leaving on an exclusive investor and business development roadshow that brings them into the international spotlight. On January 25, 2024, the Venture Leaders alumni of 2023 gathered in the startup space in Schlieren. They converged not only to share their individual accomplishments but also to receive their diplomas.

The ceremony consisted of a short retrospective on each program, offering a glimpse into the many challenges faced by startups exploring foreign markets. Representatives from each team articulated the nuances of their path: Market potential, solution fit, cultural intricacies, and technical approaches, revealing the profound impact the roadshow had on their startups.

«Innovation fuels connections that shape our future. As we witness the evolution of startups on an international stage, we’re building lasting bonds crucial for our ecosystem,» commented Jordi Montserrat, co-managing director of Venturelab. «It’s through these connections that we push our mission forward. Today, we celebrate not just the achievements of individual startups, but the collective impact of a community united in driving Swiss prosperity on the global stage.»

Let’s see how the Venture Leaders valued the experience firsthand:

«Amidst the hustle of the roadshow, the true currency of success lay in the relationships we built. Trust among founders not only strengthens our resolve but also amplifies the experience. Meeting industry giants encouraged our business aspirations, yet it’s the personal connections, rooted in the streets of my hometown Barcelona, and strengthened during the Venturelab Sailing Trophy, that added the most colorful strokes to the canvas of entrepreneurship,» said Rosendo Mañas Faura, Head of Consulting at Resilio and Venture Leader Mobile 2023.

«Pitching in front of US investors was invaluable, but the true treasure I carry from the roadshow is the fusion of professionalism and camaraderie within our team. From strangers to collaborators, our experience represents the power of creating connections on the road to success,» added George Chatzipirpiridis, Co-founder and COO at magnes and Venture Leader Technology.

«Entering Boston as part of the Swiss National Startup Team was a thrilling challenge. Thanks to our preparation for the roadshow, we engaged with VCs and pharma contacts, giving us invaluable exposure. Our team’s mix of youth and experience taught us to thrive together,» commented Mamta Chabria, Co-founder and CEO of Tandem Therapeutics and Team Captain of Venture Leaders Biotech.

«Success is built on a sturdy foundation of strategic planning, effective communication with stakeholders, and the guidance of mentors. Embrace collaboration, seek support, and never hesitate to share your journey with others: It’s in the company of fellow innovators that lies the true essence of growth and inspiration,» shared Siew-Veena Sahi, CEO and Co-founder of Testmate Health and representative of Venture Leaders MedTech.

«The key highlights for me during the roadshow were multiple: investor discussions, pitching sessions with consequent feedback, and team spirit. During the last night’s dinner we had time to wrap up all of these key highlights,» commented Nicolas Weber, CEO and Co-founder of Voltiris and Team Captain of Venture Leaders Cleantech.

«Meeting one of the biggest fintech unicorn founders in Switzerland was a big lesson: Guillaume Pousaz reminded me that even as a single founder, we’re never truly alone in our pursuit of greatness,» shared Stephan Kolz, CEO and founder of Yourasset and representative of Venture Leaders Fintech. «In a team of ten, we found strength, support, and the power of friendship. Through shared experiences, we connected beyond sole acquaintanceship.»

A lively quiz engaged the Venture Leaders, prompting them to reflect on the miles traveled together and the collective funds raised during their global adventure, which instilled an extra layer of excitement into the event. «We thank all our partners who made the Venture Leaders roadshows 2023 possible,» said Stefan Steiner, co-managing director of Venturelab. «Together we have paved the way for opportunities and growth to position Swiss innovation worldwide, true to Venturelab’s motto: World-class startups, Swiss made.»

As a token of appreciation, each Venture Leader participant received a diploma, symbolizing their participation in the program and recognition as some of the most promising innovators in the Swiss startup ecosystem.

The event concluded with a networking aperitif, providing an opportunity for Venture Leaders from the various deep tech sectors to connect and build new collaborations.

We are thankful to all our partners and to Venture Leaders alumni who made 2023 a great year rich in innovation and achievements, confirming once again Switzerland’s position as a hub of innovation on the world stage. We are looking forward to taking the next Venture Leaders to new heights! (Venturelab/mc/ps)

OVERVIEW: SWISS NATIONAL STARTUP TEAMS 2023

Venture Leaders Mobile 2023

Barcelona, 4YFN @ Mobile World Congress 2023 | February

Startups: Almer, biped.ai, Futurae Technologies, MinWave Technologies, MPower Ventures, NEXTLENS Switzerland, RealTyme, Resilio, Sleepiz, and Swiss Vault.

Supported by Huawei, Swisscom, and VISCHER.

Venture Leaders Technology 2023

Silicon Valley | April

Startups: ecorobotix, Fixposition, Lightly, Lyfegen HealthTech, Magnes, Neural Concept, nexoya, Smeetz, Tune Insight, and Virtuosis Artificial Intelligence.

Supported by Canton of Vaud, Canton of Zürich, EPFL, ETH Zürich, Kellerhals Carrard, and Rothschild & Co.

Venture Leaders Medtech 2023

Boston | September

Co-organized by Venturelab and Swissnex Boston and New York.

Startups: Artiria Medical, biped.ai, Hero Support, KOVE medical, mimiX Biotherapeutics, NeoPrediX, PeriVision, PIPRA, Regenosca, and Testmate Health.

Supported by EPFL, ETH Zürich, Hansjörg Wyss, Kellerhals Carrard, and Canton of Vaud.

Venture Leaders Biotech 2023

Boston | June

Co-organized by Venturelab and Swissnex Boston and New York

Startups: Affivant Sciences, Invasight, IsoSpec Analytics, Limula, metaLead Therapeutics, Mosanna Therapeutics, Navignostics, ND Biosciences, SURI BioTech, and Tandem Therapeutics.

Supported by Debiopharm, EPFL, ETH Zürich, EY – Ernst & Young, Swiss Biotech Association, VISCHER, Hansjörg Wyss, and Venture Leaders alum Ulf Grawunder.

Venture Leaders Cleantech 2023

Munich | October

Startups: Biosimo, Correntics, dimpora, Neology Hydrogen, Seprify, Voltiris, VunaNexus, Hive Power, Composite Recycling, and WattAnyWhere.

Supported by EPFL, ETH Zurich, EY, Helbling Technik, Romande Energie, St.Gallisch-Appenzellische Kraftwerke (SAK), Swisscom Ventures, Vaud, and Vischer.

Venture Leaders Fintech 2023

London, Fintech Connect | November

Co-organized by Venturelab and Swissnex UK

Startups: Aisot Technologies, Delega, Divizend Suisse, GenTwo, GOWAGO, Instimatch Global, Properti, THORWallet, Tresio, and Yourasset.

Co-organized with Swissnex and supported by EPFL, ETH Zürich, Postfinance, and Walder Wyss.